Pooler Church holds first bluegrass and chili festival

The sounds of music and the aroma of chilli took over Pooler on Sunday.

Pooler Church held their first ever bluegrass festival and chili cook-off. There was live music, lots of food and local vendors on hand. The event was inspired by church-goer Arnold White, who always wanted to have a festival like this as a way to build relationships with the community.

"We want to be a necessity to our city, so wherever there's a need," said David Thaxton. "We want to be there helping with that need and we want to create events like this that, like I said, friendships, create relationships that build [a] stronger community in Pooler."

No word on who took home first place for the chili cook-off. There were also lots of games and face painting for the children in attendance.

