The Vault hosts 'Sushi and Sonata' to benefit local non-profit

One group looking to do some good with a little bit of fun thrown in took to The Vault on Sunday evening.

Attendees enjoyed live jazz and an array of sushi as they celebrated 'Sushi and Sonata'. The event was a fundraiser for Sonata, a local non-profit that provides music lessons and arts education to youth in the underserved communities in Savannah.

"Music education is one of the best ways to help the achievement gap when it comes to the neurons firing in the brain," says Somi Benson-Daja, the President of Sonata. "Music kind of helps with [the] emotional intelligence of the students. It also helps when it comes to the cognitive ability as well as problem-solving ability as well."

Benson-Daja was actually a former student with Sonata. He says he learned so much, he went to Armstrong and earned his music education degree so he could give back to future Sonata students in Savannah.

