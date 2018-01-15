2018 MLK Day Events

The following is a list of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events taking place around the Coastal Empire and Lowcounty.

-Savannah's 2018 MLK Day Parade

The parade begins at 10 a.m. from the intersection of East Broad and Liberty streets. For complete parade details and road closure information, click here.

-Huxie Scott in Concert w/the Savannah State Concert Choir

At 2 p.m., Huxsie Scott will perform in concert with the Savannah State Concert Choir at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Harris Street. The event is free and open to the public. Go to MLKingSavannah.com for more details.

-10th Annual MLK Community Dinner

Feed the Hungry and the Gilliard Foundation invite you and your family immediately following the MLK Parade to the 10th Annual MLK Community Dinner. There will be free hot meals and a VIP screening of the documentary, "The Last Days of King." All of this will take place at 2 p.m. at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club on Charlton St. It is free and open to the public

-FREE ADMISSION to Fort Pulaski in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King

In honor of Martlin Luther King - Fort Pulaski national monument will waive entrance fees Monday. The fort, one of the nation’s best preserved nineteenth century coastal forts, was the site of a significant artillery battle during the American Civil War. The park offers breathtaking architecture, stellar panoramic views, and miles of trails to explore. There’s something for the entire family to enjoy! Fort Pulaski National Monument is located on U.S. Highway 80, 14 miles east of Savannah. For more information, please visit the park website at www.nps.gov/fopu or call (912) 786-8182.

-“Whose Streets” Film Screening

Girls on Media and The Stage on Bay present “Whose Streets?” Told by the activists and leaders who live and breathe this movement for justice, Whose Streets? is an unflinching look at the Ferguson uprising. When unarmed teenager Michael Brown is killed by police and left lying in the street for hours, it marks a breaking point for the residents of St. Louis, Missouri. Grief, long-standing racial tensions and renewed anger bring residents together to hold vigil and protest this latest tragedy. Doors open at 5 p.m., show is at 6 p.m. at Stage on Bay. Tickets $20-35. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

