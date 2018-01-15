NC couple killed by train traveling from NYC to Savannah

Authorities say two people are dead after their vehicle tried to cross railroad tracks ahead of an oncoming Amtrak train in rural North Carolina.

A pastor and his wife are dead after an Amtrak train bound for Savannah crashed into their car.

It happened Sunday afternoon in Nash County, North Carolina.

Police say the pastor's wife was driving and tried to drive the car around the train arm, as the train approached. The train pushed the car into a church parking lot, damaging other vehicles.

"It bothered me because growing up here I've seen train wrecks before," said Darell Colefield, Whitakers Police Chief. "It really touches close to home with people who grew up with and know"

The train originated in New York City and was bound for Savannah.

None of the passengers or crew on board the Amtrak train were injured and service was suspended as law enforcement investigated the crash.

