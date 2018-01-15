City of Savannah to begin new street sweep schedule

The city of Savannah will begin a new street sweeping schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The new schedule will eliminate street sweeping on Friday and Saturday nights. All street signs have been changed to reflect the new street sweeping days and times.

The city says increased parking demand in the downtown area on weekends has resulted in a growing volume of requests and complaints for modification of the city’s street cleaning program to exclude sweeping on Friday and Saturday nights. City staff reviewed potential alternatives and determined the best approach was to adopt a Monday through Thursday evening schedule.

Savannah City Council approved the amendment to modify the city’s street sweeping schedule in October 2017.

