Flu deaths more than double in SC compared to last season

More than double the deaths from flu have occurred in South Carolina this season compared to last year. (Source: Raycom Media)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina health officials say 15 people have died of the flu so far this season, more than double the number of deaths at this time last year.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reports the 15 deaths occurred through Jan. 6. That's compared to seven deaths through the same period in 2017 and six deaths through the same period in 2016.

Health officials tell The State newspaper in Columbia that the first week of January also marked the fourth week in a row that widespread flu activity has been reported. And it's spreading fast.

DHEC's latest week-to-week report states that the number of cases went up by 1,395, or 40.6 percent, when compared to the previous week. There have been 17,004 cases statewide since the season started.

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.