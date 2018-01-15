Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade held in downtown Hinesville

Communities all across the region marked Monday's observance.

Doctor Martin Luther King's birthday has become one of Hinesville's biggest events each year, highlighted by the parade.

Bands, floats, and marchers filled General Screven Way and downtown Hinesville as thousands lined the streets to mark the day. Plenty of parade entries echoed this year's theme, 'From Chain Breakers to Change Makers.' Many floats touted racial progress over decades and the strides yet to be made.

Community leaders say Hinesville and Liberty County have long celebrated Dr. King's contributions and recognized this holiday, even before other neighboring communities.

"We have a very multicultural environment here with Fort Stewart and all those connections, so we are a true melting pot in Liberty County," said 2018 Grand Marshal, Debra Frazier.

The 75-minute parade through downtown Hinesville wrapped up at Bradwell Institute with a community-wide commemorative service.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.