Good News: Volunteers package meals for local food pantries

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. lived his life serving others.

He never stopped asking the question, What are you doing for others?'

Following that example, people spent Monday in Savannah lending a hand to others as 100 United Way of the Coastal Empire volunteers helped out at the Second Harvest Food Bank.

"It's all about giving back to the community," said Jim Keedy of the United Way. "Especially on a day like today, it's just good to get people out here united even on days off when you could be at home instead of at school or at work, people would rather take a little bit of time, a few hours out of their afternoon to come out here and do a little bit of good, instead of just sitting at home."

These volunteers helping to feed the hungry by packaging meals that will be delivered to local food pantries.

