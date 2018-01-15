10th Annual MLK Community Dinner held in Savannah

Some in our community took the time to make sure those in need had a hot meal on Martin Luther King Day.

After the parade in downtown Savannah, people packed in to enjoy the 10th Annual MLK Community Dinner at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club. In addition to a hot meal, people also got to see a screening of the documentary, 'The Last Days of King.'

"The message that I pray that we get out of this is that we've got to have the strength to love one another, turn to each other instead of on each other. That is what Dr. King was about. He was about really showing the strength to love his neighbor and the beloved community," said Rev. Carl Gilliard, CEO, Feed the Hungry.

The Gilliard Foundation puts on the annual free luncheon that is open to everyone. They expect to feed between 300 and 400 people at the Boys and Girls Club location.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.