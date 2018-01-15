Thousands watch Annual MLK, Jr. Parade in Savannah

Thousands of people bundled up and lined up throughout downtown Savannah to see the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade on Monday.

Marching bands played, politicians shook hands, and people on floats greeted thousands who gathered to watch the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade in downtown Savannah. It seems like no one minded the fact that the temperature was in the mid-30’s.

“We just want to come celebrate the parade, I don’t care how cold it is. I’d still come celebrate the parade,” said Josie Jones.

As the trolleys made their way down the parade route along with ROTC units, fire trucks, vintage cars, church groups, civic organizations and more, the essence of the day wasn’t lost on attendees.

John Wright attended the parade with his family.

“We know the struggle, we get out here. We want unity, and this is the best way to do it, to come together as a group,” Wright said.

Some parents WTOC spoke with say they bring their children to the MLK Jr. Day parade every year.

“I just want them to think about equality, human rights, and remember the Civil Rights Movement. I want them to learn about that,” said Becky Harkness.

Demetrius Rogers has performed with Savannah State University’s band in the past. As a new father, he brought his son out to start a new family tradition and create lifelong memories.

“I just wanted to bring out my son and show him the culture of Savannah and how everything is done and just something for us to remember when he gets older,” Rogers said.

Whether your favorite part was people in cars waving, a dance team breaking it down on a flat truck bed, or a high stepping marching band, it seems everyone WTOC saw enjoyed themselves at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade.

See below to watch the parade in its entirety:

