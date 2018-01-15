MLK Day concert held on Harris Street in Savannah

There were many events held Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Earlier Monday afternoon, the Huxsie Scott performed in concert with the Savannah State Concern Choir at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Harris Street. A few of the people who put the concern together explained how this was more than just beautiful music.

"Love, a sense of peace, comfort, oneness, encouragement, hope. All of those things, all of those things," said Jackie Hamilton and Belly Blackmarr of the Unitarian Universal Church. "We titled it 'We are One' because we really believe that; that we are all a part of one great family."

