City of Statesboro celebrates MLK Day

Communities across the region paid tribute Monday to the life and work of Dr. King.

Statesboro's parade this year helps mark some local history as well. In addition to the usual remembrance, it marked the first King holiday for Jonathan McCollar as Statesboro's first African American mayor.

"Living in the legacy of Dr. King leaves us all a great responsibility, but today is just the personification of The Dream and us moving our country forward," said Mayor McCollar. "It means our city is turning a page and that symbolizes our city moving forward together as a community."

The rest of the parade included other elected leaders as well as music from Bulloch County's combined high school band, local churches, and civic groups, as well as student organizations.

All took to the street to help remember the work and sacrifices of Dr. King. The parade honored Dorothy Simmons as Grand Marshal.

Organized by the Bulloch County Chapter of the NAACP, the parade culminated with a community rally at a local church.

