City of Claxton celebrates life, legacy of Dr. King

All communities, large and small, paused Monday to recognize the legacy of Dr. King.

In Claxton, the holiday began early with the annual Catherine Bacon kickoff breakfast. Mrs. Bacon was a local educator and community leader during the Civil Rights Movement.

Organizers say it's important to remember local heroes as well as national leaders like Dr. King.

"You have to remember, Dr. King was a drum major and he would let you know that, but it was the foot soldiers who did the work. Therefore, we're the soldiers today to make sure we carry out Dr. King's dream," said Willie Hall, Evans County NAACP.

Claxton's observance included a parade Monday afternoon.

