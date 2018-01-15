Local pastors reflect on MLK Day

More than just a federal holiday and a day of parades - several Savannah pastors are telling us what Martin Luther King, Junior Day means to them.

Many are recognizing the message Dr. King shared and what he stood for resonates just as much today as it ever has, if not more, given divisions we still face locally and on the national level.

Accompanying the floats, marching bands and waving city leaders was a reflection on the day commemorating the life and legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior.

"This is a day when we really get to reevaluate what we believe, and that's that we're better together. That no matter what we believe, where we are politically, respecting each other, loving each other and working together is really important," said Pastor Ricky Temple, of Overcoming By Faith Church.

"The celebration of Dr. King's birthday is a couple of things. Number one, it's a reminder that the concerns of humanity are to be concerns for all of us individually, and so collectively, we must care for one another, and that's what his life was about," said Rev. Da'henri Thurmond, leader of the St. Paul CME Church in Savannah.

We asked both church leaders what Dr. King might think of where we are today as a country.

"I think he'd be disappointed today with some of the political comments and some of the things that have been said because we work so hard to find a common language, common unity, face our mistakes, look at the future with hope. I think the negative environment today isn't really helpful and hopefully, we'll find a way to band together," Pastor Temple said.

"I think he'd be hopeful, but he'd still have hurt in his heart. I think he'd be hopeful that we can still move toward that beloved community, but I think he'd recognize there are divisions that continue to exist along the lines of race and along the lines of creed, but also along the lines of socioeconomic status," Rev. Thurmond said.

Looking at things here locally, both leaders say there has been progress in the areas of social change that Dr. King championed, but we still have a ways to go.

