Chatham EMS stresses importance of keeping doors shut to prevent fires

'Close before you doze.' It's a message local fire officials insist will save your life and even your home.

It's been a bad year already when it comes to house fires. The position of your bedroom door could determine whether you wake up in the morning.

Chatham EMS used a dollhouse as a structure to train their men and woman, and that dollhouse is now burnt to a crisp. EMS says it might still be standing if one thing had been done differently. Officers say it happened because the doors were left open.

Chatham Emergency Services created the dollhouse to use as an example of why closing your doors when you go to sleep is crucial.

"We've got trap doors, or doors we can open up, that go from the bottom to the top, and what we want to do is try and control that air flow." said Stephen Elmgren, Chatham Fire & Emergency Services.

Elmgren used one of the trap doors as a fire room, where the fire would be most controlled. Another room was completely enclosed, without any doors, windows, or airways unless opened. Elmgren says this compartment is used to show just how effective cutting of air flow is.

"This room will be survivable," said Elmgren, when referring to the enclosed room.

Chatham EMS put all of these theories to a test. Once the fire was underway, they played around with some air leakage.

"Let's see if we can snuff it out a little bit, all the way. So now, you'll start seeing some of that smoke coming from the cracks and seams throughout the house. That's the same thing you would see throughout a regular house," Elmgren said.

The more air that got to the fire, the more flames grew, and so did the tower of smoke billowing out the top. It was simple. More air meant more flames, which meant more destruction.

To have these services, residents pay based on the value of their home. That could range from only $75 or as high as $573.

Chatham EMS is also expecting 11 new fire apparatus and trucks they say will improve their performance and keep the community much safer.

"Some new additions are coming to the fleet. We have seven pumpers, two ladders, an air truck, a tanker, and I think there's going to be more to come," said Chatham EMS Fire Chief, Wayne Noha.

A newly-equipped fire service coming to your door - and they're hoping it's shut when they arrive.

EMS Services say on top of keeping your doors closed, keep up with your smoke detectors. They are free.

To make an appointment with Chatham Fire for a home fire safety and smoke detector check, call 912-354-1011.

