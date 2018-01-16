City of Savannah implements new parking rules Monday

Beginning Monday, Jan. 22, the city of Savannah will begin implementing its new "Parking Matters" rate structure for parking downtown.

The parking rules were set to go into effect on Tuesday, Jan. 16, but it was delayed.

On Jan. 22, the city will start issuing warnings on all vehicles that do not comply with the new extended parking hours and the city will place parking guides on these vehicles as well.

The city says just because these changes haven't been implemented yet, that doesn't mean they're not enforcing the old guidelines right now.

"This is for the new hours. This will give people time to adjust for those who are parking between 5-8 p.m. and on Saturdays that now during those times, they are going to pay," said Michelle Gavin, Director of Public Communications, City of Savannah.

The new "Parking Matters" structure means there are no longer time limits on parking meters which means you can park there as long as you want. However, parking meter rates will now be enforced weekdays until 8 p.m. and on Saturdays. Also, parking meters are now in zones: Zone 1 is north of Oglethorpe Avenue, from MLK Jr. Boulevard to Habersham St.; parking will cost you $2 an hour. Outside of that will be considered Zone 2, the cost is $1 an hour.

Public Parking garages will still be available for use at regular rates and discounted rates for afternoon/evening employees. The city will begin issuing citations on vehicles that do not follow the new Parking Matters plan on Jan. 29.

One option for those who frequent downtown but don't want to pay for the higher parking fees is the free shuttle. Back in September, the city implemented new routes and new hours for the shuttle, which goes as far south as Forsyth Park and travels north to Johnson Square.

Right now, the shuttle runs every 10 minutes with 24 stops around the Historic District. The hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone who would like to pay for parking without feeding a meter can pay on a mobile device by downloading the "ParkSavannah" app. For more information about the changes and the app, click here.

For more details on this downtown Savannah parking plan, click here.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.