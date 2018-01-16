City of Savannah implements new parking rules Monday

The city of Savannah will begin a new street sweeping schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 16.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro’s Traffic Investigation Unit is looking into a Jan. 12 crash at East Broad and Hall streets that resulted in the death of a 68-year-old woman.More >>
Savannah Fire and Emergency Services rescued a man from possibly drowning in the Savannah River on Sunday evening.More >>
WTOC received multiple messages over the weekend from some residents in Walthourville who said they had not had water for about three days.More >>
Pooler firefighters are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed three buildings behind a home in Pooler on Sunday.More >>
Metro’s Traffic Investigation Unit responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Interstate 16 between Dean Forest and Chatham Parkway exits.More >>
