New parking rules go into effect Tuesday in downtown Savannah

This map shows the the proposed parking zones in the Historic District of Savannah. (Source: City of Savannah)

The city of Savannah is implementing its new Parking Matters rate structure for parking downtown.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 16, new parking rules will go into effect. This will only effect on-street parking north of Liberty Street.

There are no longer time limits on parking meters which means you can park there as long as you want. However, parking meter rates will now be enforced weekdays until 8 p.m. and on Saturdays. Also, parking meters are now in zones: Zone 1 is north of Oglethorpe Avenue, from MLK Jr. Boulevard to Habersham St.; parking will cost you $2 an hour. Outside of that will be considered Zone 2, the cost is $1 an hour.

Public Parking garages will still be available for use at regular rates and discounted rates for afternoon/evening employees. The city will begin issuing citations on vehicles that do not follow the new Parking Matters plan on January 22.

One option for those who frequent downtown but don't want to pay for the higher parking fees is the free shuttle. Back in September, the city implemented new routes and new hours for the shuttle, which goes as far south as Forsyth Park and travels north to Johnson Square.

Right now, the shuttle runs every 10 minutes with 24 stops around the Historic District. The hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more details on this downtown Savannah parking plan, click here.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.