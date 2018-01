Police and fire officials from Chatham and Effingham counties are teaming up to take on traffic.

They have formed a team called TIM, which stands for Traffic Incident Management. The concept is meant for all agencies to have a common understanding of roles at accidents scenes.

They will meet for the first time on Tuesday to talk about everything from safe and quick practices for clearing a scene to opening roadways to lessen the impact on traffic.

Congressman Buddy Carter is expected to attend the meeting to help promote the program.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.