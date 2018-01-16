2 male suspects wanted for questioning regarding sexual assault investigation on W. 41 Street

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is searching for two male suspects wanted for questioning regarding a sexual assault investigation.

At about 2:50 a.m. on Jan. 16, officers responded to a reported sexual assault in the 600 block of West 41st Street. The victim described two black males that may have knowledge of or be involved with the assault.

The first black male subject had a slender build and was approximately 5-foot-9. He had a beard and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The second black male subject also had a slender build and was approximately 5-foot7. He was cleanly shaven.

Anyone with information on this case or the identities of these subjects is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line directly to investigators is open at 912.525.3124.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

