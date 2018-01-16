Bulloch Co. school officials proposing school calendar with contingency days

School leaders in at least one local district have their eyes on the next potential weather challenge.

Bulloch County school officials have days penciled in for weather issues in their proposed calendars for the next two years.

The calendar options don't change much from what they've had in the past, except for a couple of contingency days tucked in for a rainy day or snowy day, too.

The snow that blanketed much of Bulloch County this month came on the tail end of Christmas vacation and teacher work days. But school leaders know they things rarely work out that well.

The two proposed calendars include possible weather days that could shorten Christmas break and/or Spring Break by two days.

The December days could help offset days lost to hurricanes, like Matthew or Irma, or even just tropical storms that dump inches of rain and wash out dirt roads used by school buses.

School leaders say they'd rather have those days on the table in advance than try to find makeup days midyear. The board could approve one of the calendars at their meeting next week or the meeting after that in early February.

The calendar options are:

To give input about the calendar options, email webster@bullochschools.org or contact the Board of Education. Contact information is listed at www.bullochschools.org/board.

