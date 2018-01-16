Bulloch County road named for deputy sheriff killed in line of duty

A stretch of Westside Road carried Sergeant Wilbur Berry to and from work at the sheriff's office for two decades. Family members say they're proud it will now carry his name.

Bulloch County Chairman Roy Thompson held back tears as he read a proclamation that designates from Veterans Memorial Parkway to Metter-Portal Highway as Wilbur Berry Road. The move comes after Berry died in the line of duty back in 2001.

"I actually thought when Wilbur first passed that he would be forgotten because people forget after a while, but he hasn't been forgotten," said widow, Judy Berry.

Berry's legacy lives on with many of the deputies who worked under him and learned from him. Lt. Bobby Durden helped lead the effort for the memorial.

"He was a kind, caring, giving deputy. He would help you," Lt. Durden said.

Berry died in an armed struggle with a suspect that ended with both shot and killed.

"He thought he could talk to him, and in the course of talking to him, he was killed. He died trying to help," Durden said.

Berry's name has lived on at the sheriff's office, particularly when he died during Police Memorial Week. His family says he road memorial will be equally touching.

We asked Judy what her reaction would be the first time she rides by and sees the signs up.

"I'm gonna cry. I know I will."

County leaders say they'll have the signs installed as soon as possible.

