Effingham County leaders meet to discuss solution for coal ash roads

Almost two weeks after snow and ice ruined Effingham County ash roads, county commissioners are trying to figure out a fix.

People living in the Brookfield Subdivision are some of the dozens who live off coal roads. They're hoping Tuesday night's commission meeting will bring them some answers about what is going to be done.

Fred Parsons says he's lived in the area for about nine years and he's only seen the roads this bad once before. He says the county came in and scraped them to try to make them passable again, but he says that quick fix didn't really fix them at all. He hopes this time they'll actually focus on a permanent and long-term solution.

"Scrape the road good, get all that stuff out of there, and lay the foundation and pave over it with asphalt and connect the road to our roads this time instead of just leaving it rough," Parsons said.

Effingham county commissioners getting presentation on damaged ash roads. County administrator Steve Davis says a total of 47.52 miles of the county's 165 miles of ash road were damaged by the snow and ice pic.twitter.com/QUUsDgAx9m — Amanda LaBrot (@AmandaLaBrot) January 16, 2018

Now with the roads drying out, dust covers everything. Scott Thieme says he's washed his truck several times and his wife's van at least three, trying to get the ash residue off. He says he understands paving may be an expensive solution, but says it's time for the county to do what they should have done a long time ago.

"They cut corners to begin with and that's why they used the ash road. Would we have been okay for a while just using dirt roads and then actually doing the right thing? Yeah, but did anybody foresee any of this happening? Who knows, but we shouldn't have cut corners and that's, you know, everybody. Every county does it, and that just needs to stop," Thieme said. "I mean, let's get it right the first time."

Savannah Riverkeeper is still waiting on test results about what's in the coal ash, but with lots of kids and pets in the Brookfield Subdivision, it's definitely a concern not knowing.

We'll keep you updated on what happens at the meeting.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.