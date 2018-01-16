Pooler Police Chief Mark Revenew named interim chief of SCMPD

Pooler Police Department Chief Mark Revenew has been named the interim chief of the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department, which will become the new Savannah Police Department.

Revenew has been an officer with the Pooler Police Department since 1984 and was promoted to chief in 2010.

Revenew is a Graduate of the FBI National Academy 166th Session and completed his Masters in Public Administration in 1995 from Georgia Southern University.

Earlier last year, Revenew announced he was planning to retire this April 2018.

"The process was already in place for us to find a replacement for him. It just sort of upped it just a little bit quicker," Mayor Lamb said.

Mayor Lamb found out about Revenew's departure Tuesday morning.

"I don't think the chief is going to just walk away today and that's it," Mayor Lamb said. "I think he'll continue to do a few things here, but he will also start the process of getting up to speed with Savannah also at the same time."

The mayor says whoever takes the chief's place has some big shoes to fill.

"It's going to be very difficult. We've got to look for someone who has the city of Pooler definitely in mind, but also we're going to look for experience and knowledge, so it's just a process we have to go through."

Current SCMPD Chief Jack Lumpkin accepted a new position in DeKalb County, GA in December.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond stated in a release that Lumpkin will be the new deputy chief operating officer of public safety for DeKalb County, effective Jan. 28, 2018. In his resignation letter to Savannah city officials, Lumpkin states his last day at SCMPD will be Jan. 22.

The City of Savannah says the transition will begin immediately.

According to the city, Revenew will not be seeking the police chief position on a permanent basis. Savannah City Manager Rob Hernandez says that was important for his selection of an interim chief.

Savannah will be contracting a firm in the future to begin a search for a permanent police chief.

