Pooler Police Chief Mark Revenew named interim chief of SCMPD

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 15 people have died from the flu so far this season. That's double the amount of deaths from last year at this time.More >>
Pooler Police Department Chief Mark Revenew has been named the interim chief of the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department, which will become the new Savannah Police Department.More >>
Thousands of people bundled up and lined up throughout downtown Savannah to see the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade on Monday.More >>
The city of Savannah recently passed costs of fire services to taxpayers in the form of the fire fee.More >>
The Hilton Head High School's Zero Robotics Team was honored with a 'Champions Walk' through the halls of their school on Tuesday, celebrated by faculty, staff, and classmates.More >>
