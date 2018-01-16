State wrestling champ Richmond Hill gets back to work

Walk into Richmond Hill's mat room, and it certainly doesn't seem like a team three days removed from the program's first state champion.

There's no hooping or hollering. There's barely any difference in emotion at all.

"Not a whole lot has changed," says senior Drew Renshaw. "Maybe a few more smiles, but we're really just getting back to work right now."

To be fair, that's exactly how the Wildcats want it to be.

Richmond Hill claimed the GHSA Class AAAAAA state wrestling duals championship Saturday, the first title in program history.

For most sports, that would be cause for celebration. In wrestling, it just marks the season's halfway point.

"The season's not over. We still have a whole month," says senior Akeem Littles.

Just days after lifting a state title trophy, the Wildcats are back in the mat room. Their focus has now turned to the GHSA state traditional championships, as Richmond Hill grapplers will attempt to win individual titles and help the team sweep the Class 6A state crowns.

"When you win a state title, you can think everything's over. You can want to be lackadaisical," admits Littles. "But you have to get back in the mat room, keep working, stay focused, stay ready, and get better."

Littles says it's the job of the Wildcats' senior leadership to help keep the team motivated. Head coach Bob Parker hopes the championship win will also help keep his team focused on the next goal.

"We always talk about being a little bit hungry," Parker says. "I think this has given them a little taste, but it has also made them real hungry for some more."

The traditional state wrestling championships begin Feburary 8 at the Macon Centreplex.