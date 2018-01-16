Effingham County approves solution to fix, test coal ash roads

Effingham County Commissioners voted Tuesday night to spend almost $1.5 million on a solution to fix damaged coal ash roads and the county will test the material to see if it is safe.

"We got an excellent resolution we believe will seal these roads, improve them, and it will be a long-term sustainable solution," said Wesley Corbitt, chairman of the Effingham County Commission.

Commissioners assessed five options to repair the 47.52 miles of damaged ash road. They approved a $1.42 million plan to buy new equipment and hire a crew to replace the chip and seal surface on the roads.

Residents, like Tom Huff, say they're happy the commission is moving quickly, but hope they aren't picking a solution solely based on cost.

"Are they really going to pursue a very low-cost solution here, and that's cause for concern," Huff said. "And I wasn't the only one."

One mom with several young children said in addition concerns about possible health impacts, she didn't want the county choosing a less expensive plan now that will cost more later.

"I understand some of these have a higher cost up front, but just because something is a little bit cheaper to start out with, I mean, is it going to be something 20 years from now we've spent twice as much as maybe replacing some of the roads and maybe spending a little bit of extra money up front?" she asked.

Commissioners say being able to do the work in-house will actually allow for more routine upkeep. Equipment will cost $125,000, a new crew $185,000 annually and material $23,000 per mile.

Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus says totally removing ash and replacing it with something else is ideal, but she understands that's not financially possible.

"I mean, obviously, a complete removal of this stuff and a replacement with a different substrate is probably the best scenario moving forward," she said. "Right now, that is at a price point that would bankrupt the county pretty much immediately, so, right now, our immediate [plan] trying to stabilize this stuff, figuring out a long term solution. I do think it will probably need to be removed overall in the long run, but I think then, hopefully, we can bring some federal and state funds in to help with that process."

As she waits for results from her sampling, she's excited the county is dedicating $7,175 for Whitaker Labs to test the ash.

"We're actually pretty pleased that they are dedicating the funds to do some pretty robust sampling throughout the county on the roads, so that's a good step," Bonitatibus said.

Huff hopes it's one the county takes ahead of any repair work.

"I think, if we don't understand if there is a health and environmental impact first, then we might be getting ahead of ourselves," he said.

Mike Waldron also lives along a coal ash road, and he's skeptical an ash ruining paint on vehicles can be safe for people and animals.

"This stuff is ruining our vehicles," he said. "It peels paint. If it's not harmful, why's it peeling paint off the bottom of four wheelers and golf carts? We've been eating fish, killing deer, eating deer meat off our properties and stuff. We don't know what this stuff's doing."

Corbitt said the county will get test results before covering up the current problems.

"We're going to move forward with the testing right now, so we'll take 20 samples," Corbitt said. "If they produce nothing, then we'll feel pretty good."

Bonitatibus said she and the Ogeechee Riverkeeper Simona Perry will work with the county to determine the lab tests for the correct metals and materials.

"A lot of people do have concerns, and I think rightly so over what are the long term impacts, not just from a health an environmental standpoint, but also on our vehicles," Huff said. "Are there corrosive properties? I understand there's high metal content in this. There's a lot of livestock, horses and other animals, that flourish in this area. That's why folks decided to reside in this part of the county.

Knowing what's in the ash and having a real road again will finally make residents, like Waldron, feel pretty good, too.

"We didn't ask for it to begin with," he said. "This ash was shoved down our throat. The roads were fine when they were dirt. We had no problems. It's horrible. Y'all don't live it. Y'all live on an ash road? Come out and drive on it. Try to have coffee on the way to work in the morning. See how that works."

Under this plan, the county expects to have the equipment and staff in the next two weeks. Repairing the damaged roads will take about the next 12 months.

Also discussed Tuesday, Effingham County's original contract with Georgia Pacific for the coal ash. The county received the ash for free and signed a contract absolving the company of any liability.

"The contracts that were signed way back then, thank God we have a county attorney," said Commissioner Vera Jones. "I don't believe he would have ever let that contract stand. If somebody's going to give you something free, and they repeatedly have to be held harmless to give you something free, you might want to take a strong look at that."

Corbitt said Georgia Pacific has been a good neighbor, and said he thinks the company "will work with them in partner" if any issues need to be corrected. Bonitatibus said if the material does test positively for harmful substances and the county has what she called a contamination event, the company needs to be held responsible.

