Gov. Deal issues emergency declarations for 83 Ga counties

Governor Nathan Deal issued a state of emergency Tuesday night due to winter weather for 83 counties, spanning much of central and north Georgia.

The line extends from Columbus to Macon to Augusta and northward.

“Following the latest update from the National Weather Service, and acting upon the recommendation from the state’s Emergency Operations Command, I’ve issued an executive order closing state government for non-essential personnel tomorrow,” said Deal. “The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will continue treating our roads and interstates. To ensure people’s safety and to allow GDOT to do its job, I urge people to remain home and off the roads. We will continue monitoring the weather and will provide updates as necessary.”

Read the full emergency declaration here.

