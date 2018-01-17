Gov. Deal issues emergency declarations for 83 Ga counties

Georgia Power was ordered to refund its customers $43.6 million. This comes after the company brought in a larger profit than the Georgia Public Service Commission had approved in 2016.More >>
Governor Nathan Deal issued a state of emergency Tuesday night due to winter weather for 83 counties, spanning much of central and north Georgia.
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.
Effingham County Commissioners voted Tuesday night to spend almost $1.5 million on a solution to fix the ash roads and they've agreed to test the material to see if it's actually safe.
