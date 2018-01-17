Georgia Power ordered to refund customers more than $43M

There’s some good news for Georgia Power customers. The company was ordered to refund its customers $43.6 million.

This comes after the company brought in a larger profit than the Georgia Public Service Commission had approved in 2016.

WTOC is still waiting on details on what that refund will mean for Georgia Power's average customer. Georgia Power says that will be determined at a later date. They did issue the following statement saying in part:

Again, we are looking into just how much Georgia Power customers will see on their next bill and will update you as soon as we learn more.

