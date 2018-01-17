First Alert Forecast: Cold, wind certain and snowflakes still possible for some

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.

A significant cold snap is expected across the Coastal Empire and Lowcounry through Friday morning.

An Arctic cold front sweeps through the region Wednesday, from west to east. Your warmest temperatures of the day will occur ahead of the front, before falling once it pushes through. The city of Savannah will reach a high temperature in the lower 40s before noon; then cool into the 30s by late-afternoon.

A gusty breeze produces wind chills in the 20s and lower 30s Wednesday afternoon. Dress in layers!

In addition to the wind and cold, there is a chance that snow flurries and sleet pellets could make it to the ground between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The greatest opportunity – but, not a guarantee – of this occurring will be north of Interstate 16.

No significant accumulation, travel issues, nor school delays are anticipated. But, some lucky folks may have yet another opportunity to ‘see’ winter without any significant impacts to their day.

The cold temperatures, however, will impact everyone through Friday morning.

Temperatures plummet after sunset; bottoming out in the upper teens and lower 20s well inland to mid and upper 20s south of the Altamaha and near 30° at the beach.

Wind chills may dip below 10° Thursday morning in a couple spots.

Wednesday night is a night to protect all four p’s; plants, pets, pipes and people. Make sure pets are safe and let pipes drip overnight to avoid freezing. If you know someone who is at greater risk during cold weather, check on them.

Ensure that loved ones have a proper, safe way to stay warm.

