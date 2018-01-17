Man ejected from Falcons-Eagles game is charged with punching horse

A pedestrian was stuck by a vehicle and killed in Bluffton Tuesday night.More >>
Governor Nathan Deal issued a state of emergency Tuesday night due to winter weather for 83 counties, spanning much of central and north Georgia.More >>
Three schools that are part of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System have now come off the state's failing schools list.More >>
Pooler Police Department Chief Mark Revenew has been named the interim chief of the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department, which will become the new Savannah Police Department.More >>
Savannah Votes Kick-Off is a two-hour educational session that will train neighborhood leaders how to engage communities that had low voter turnout.More >>
