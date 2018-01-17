Savannah Votes Kick-Off event being held at Savannah State - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah Votes Kick-Off event being held at Savannah State

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah Votes Kick-Off hosted by Step Up Savannah is will be held Wednesday on the campus of Savannah State University.

The two-hour educational session will train neighborhood leaders how to engage the communities that had low voter turnout.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. in Savannah State’s Ballroom.

