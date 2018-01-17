3 SCCPSS schools no longer on state-focused list

Three schools that are part of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System have now come off Georgia's state-focused schools list.

Teachers and principals from those schools say they are excited and they are excited for what is to come in upcoming school years.

"It wasn't that we started at one part of the year. This was done all throughout the year. Teachers were focused and we did what we needed to do," Jennifer Wright says.

The schools that are no longer on the list are Butler Elementary, West Chatham Elementary, and Thunderbolt Elementary.

Thunderbolt Elementary closed at the end of the 2016-2017 school year. Students now attend the new School of Humanities at Juliette Gordon Low Elementary.

Academic coach, Melodi Cheatham, says they never stopped working hard and they never stopped believing the children could do it.

While these schools are off of that list, school officials say they have plans in place to keep it that way.

"We are trying to keep and take those very same plans of interventions that we put into place and take them into all of the schools that we all now work in," Susan Ambrose says.

State-focused schools are not the same as the schools on Georgia's Turnaround Eligible Schools List. Here is a list of schools on that list. which was formerly known as "chronically failing":

