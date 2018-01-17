Most Wanted: 1/17/18

WTOC is teaming up with CrimeStoppers to help put wanted fugitives behind bars. Here’s this week’s Most Wanted:

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is looking for Christopher Brewton and needs your help finding him. He is wanted for aggravated stalking. Brewton is 38, stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 195 pounds.

He’s been known to frequent the area around Whitefield Ave and Old Montgomery Road. Brewton may be driving a Nissan Titan truck with GA Tag # GA5671.

Ikera Muhammad is wanted on Superior Court pick-up order. She’s 24, stands 5-foot-7 and weighs 290 pounds. She is often seen on the east side of Savannah.

Kasmonica Holmes is wanted by Metro police for Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property. She’s 34, stands 5-foot-5 and weighs 235 pounds.

If you have information about these fugitives or any crime, call police or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. You don’t have to leave your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

