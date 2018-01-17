Pedestrian struck and killed on Buckwalter Pkwy in Bluffton

A pedestrian was stuck by a vehicle and killed in Bluffton Tuesday night.

Bluffton Police Department officials say around 10 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received in reference to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Buckwalter Parkway near the entrance of the Woodbridge Subdivision. Upon arrival, EMS pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows that a man was walking down the center of the northbound lanes of Buckwalter Parkway. A motorist driving in the left lane of Buckwalter Parkway didn’t see the man until the victim was hit. That motorist called 9-1-1 and alerted police.

Buckwalter Parkway was closed for approximately two hours while investigators reconstructed the scene and talked to both parties involved. Police say no arrests were made as a result of this incident, and it remains under investigation.

The coroner has not yet named the victim as family is still being notified.

If you have any information that could assist investigators with this case, you are asked to contact Detective Ryan Fazekus at 843-706-4550.

