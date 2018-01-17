Fire breaks out in garage of Chesterfield Drive home

A fire that broke out at a home in Savannah Wednesday morning is now out.

It happened around 9 a.m. in the 13000-block of Chesterfield Drive. When Savannah Fire crews arrived, they found a single-story garage with heavy, black smoke coming from all sides. They entered the garage and quickly put out the fire, which involved two motorcycles and a vehicle.

EMS was called to the scene to help a resident with an injured hand.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.