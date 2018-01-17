Savannah’s 2nd annual Women's Solidarity March set for Saturday

Savannah’s second annual Women's Solidarity March has been scheduled for this Saturday, Jan. 20.

There is a public assembly permit still pending, but organizers say they do expect it to get approved.

This year's march will start at Wright Square at 12:30 p.m. with a rally, and then take off from Wright Square around 1 p.m. heading south on Bull Street and ending at Forsyth Park.

For additional event details, click here.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.