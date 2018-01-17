BCSO looking for man wanted on multiple charges

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 25-year-old man who is wanted on multiple charges.

Investigators say Antwan Mincey is wanted for domestic violence, trespassing after notice, and two counts of malicious injury to property.

Mincey is 5'10 and weighs 169 pounds. He is known to frequent the Bluffton area.

If you have any information, please call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777 or Crimestoppers at 1.888.274.6372.

