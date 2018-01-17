BCSO looking for truck stolen off Fording Island Road

Beaufort County investigators are working to find a vehicle they say was stolen from a business on Fording Island Road on Jan. 12.

Officials say the truck was parked behind the business and was seen by a witness in front of the business between 12-1 p.m. The vehicle, with SC tag number NSL364, has several stickers in the rear window.

If you have any information regarding the location of this vehicle, please contact Ssgt. Eric Calendine with BCSO at 843.255.3427 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

