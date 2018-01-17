Savannah man survives serious accident on I-16

Cesar Perez was traveling to Savannah on I-16 when he was involved in a serious accident (Source: Facebook)

A Savannah man is recovering at a Macon trauma center after he was hit head-on over the weekend on I-16.

"The car is just completely shattered. It's a miracle he survived. He was stuck in the dashboards," Cesar's oldest sister Alicia Perez said.

Cesar Perez, 24, was on his way home to Savannah from Atlanta last Friday.

"He was going to pick up his girlfriend and then they were going to come to Savannah and we were going to hang out together," Alicia said.

But Cesar never made it to Statesboro. Alicia says Cesar was driving in the eastbound lane of I-16 when a driver, traveling the wrong way, hit her brother head-on causing him to spin in front of a semi-truck.

"Thankfully, because he's so healthy and young. He was still conscious and holding his head and he was trying to help them get him out of the car," she said.

Alicia says Cesar had to be revived twice while being airlifted to a trauma center in Macon. His injuries include extensive fractures to his face and femur.

"Right now, he's stable. He's starting to move his muscles and the swelling is going down," she added.

News of the accident also shocked those in downtown Savannah, like at the Davenport House where Cesar spent much of his time in high school.

Jamie Credle is Director of the Davenport House Museum. She says Cesar and his sisters used to serve as junior interpreters for the museum.

"It's been on my mind since I heard. It's just a parent's worst nightmare," Credle said.

Alicia says her brother is well known in the community and it's the local community that's getting them through this difficult time.

"I'm just in awe of just the kindness and how people step up to the plate in a time of need. It's just made me believe in the good of humanity," Alicia said. "You know, besides from everything else that's going on in the world. I guess God has a bigger plan for him for sure, and this is just the beginning of it."

The family has created a GOFUNDME PAGE to help with Cesar's medical bills. So far, they've been able to raise over $7,000.

Friday's crash is under investigation.

