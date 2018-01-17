Winter weather make-up days announced for Savannah-Chatham County students

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has announced make-up days for students after winter weather in early January.

The approved weather make-up dates include:

Monday, Feb. 19

Tuesday, Feb. 20

These dates were pre-designated make-up days on the 2017-18 School Year Calendar.

For each make-up day, all schools will operate on their regular schedules and students should report at their designated bell time.

