Winter weather make-up days announced for Savannah-Chatham County students

CHATHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -
The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has announced make-up days for students after winter weather in early January.
The approved weather make-up dates include:
- Monday, Feb. 19
- Tuesday, Feb. 20
These dates were pre-designated make-up days on the 2017-18 School Year Calendar.
For each make-up day, all schools will operate on their regular schedules and students should report at their designated bell time.
