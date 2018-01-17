HVAC businesses scrambling during cold weather

The snow may have just brushed part of our area on Wednesday, but the cold weather continues.

Crews in the HVAC business have been scrambling to answer calls from people who are suddenly finding themselves without heat.

Peach State Air Conditioning and other crews say they've been flooded with calls from homeowners who have lost heat at the worst time. They say their technicians are seeing a range of issues. Some things are minor, like a temporary smell from dust inside the system when it's first turned on for the season. Other issues are more serious and need repairs or new parts. The owner says most people have a backup in an emergency outage.

"Most units are equipped with emergency heat, so they at least have some heat," said Priscilla Deal, Peach State Air Conditioning. "So, they at least have some heat. It may not be ideal and it could possibly burn more electricity, but they'll have heat until we can get there.

One of the biggest things you can do to prevent problems is replace the filter on a regular basis. That takes a big load off the motor and can save you money on your power bill as well as expensive repairs.

