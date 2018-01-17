Savannah Fire receives smoke detector donations

The State Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner's Office donated smoke detectors to Savannah Fire on Wednesday.

It's a part of their Operation Safe Home Program. Their office has donated over 2,000 smoke alarms across the state. This also helps a program Savannah Fire has. They offer free home fire safety checks and install free smoke detectors and batteries for all Savannah residents, and it's free.

Officials say they do all of this because it could be the difference in a house fire.

"There were fire deaths in 109 residential fires last year, and of those 109 fire deaths, only five of the homes had a working smoke detector, so having a working smoke alarm literally doubles your chance of getting out alive," said Jay Florence, Deputy Commissioner of Insurance.

"In order for us to really carry out what we feel is our mission is we go out, we install them, people can call us even if they have chirping. We replace batteries, we do everything we can to help lower the risk of fire in the city," said Charles Middleton, Savannah Fire Chief.

For the city of Savannah, there were around 180 fires last year.

