Georgia Tech Releases 2018 Football Schedule

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018

2018 Football Schedule Unveiled

Georgia Tech football’s slate includes home dates versus Clemson, Miami and

nationally televised weeknight games at Louisville, Virginia Tech

THE FLATS – Three September home games and two nationally televised weeknight road contests in October highlight Georgia Tech’s 2018 football schedule, which was announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Wednesday.

Georgia Tech’s 2018 slate is balanced with six home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium and six road contests.

The Yellow Jackets’ home schedule is comprised entirely of Saturday dates versus Alcorn State (Sept. 1), Clemson (Sept. 22), Bowling Green (Sept. 29), Duke (Oct. 13), Miami (Nov. 10) and Virginia (Nov. 17).

Georgia Tech fans are also guaranteed that at least two of the Jackets’ six road games will be nationally televised, as they are slated to play at Louisville on Friday, Oct. 5 and Virginia Tech on Thursday, Oct. 25. The rest of Tech’s road schedule includes contests at USF (Sept. 8), Pitt (Sept. 15), North Carolina (Nov. 3) and Georgia (Nov. 24).

In all, eight of the Yellow Jackets’ 12 opponents advanced to postseason play in 2017, including all four ACC teams that will visit Bobby Dodd Stadium – College Football Playoff participant and ACC champion Clemson, Quick Lane Bowl champion Duke, ACC Coastal Division champion Miami and Military Bowl participant Virginia. Season tickets for Tech’s exciting 2018 home slate go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 22. Click HERE for more information and to be contacted when tickets go on sale.

Kickoff times and TV arrangements for Georgia Tech’s first three games – Sept. 1 vs. Alcorn State, Sept. 8 at USF and Sept. 15 at Pitt – will be announced this summer and the contests at Louisville and Virginia Tech will be played in primetime (networks/kickoff times TBA). All other game times and TV arrangements will be determined 12 days prior to kickoff.

Specialty dates, including homecoming and family weekend, will be determined in the coming weeks.

2018 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 1 vs. Alcorn State (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Sept. 8 at USF (Tampa, Fla.)

Sept. 15 at Pitt (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

Sept. 22 vs. Clemson (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Sept. 29 vs. Bowling Green (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Oct. 5 (Fri.) at Louisville (Louisville, Ky.)

Oct. 13 vs. Duke (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Oct. 25 (Thurs.) at Virginia Tech (Blacksburg, Va.)

Nov. 3 at North Carolina (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Nov. 10 vs. Miami (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Nov. 17 vs. Virginia (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Nov. 24 at Georgia (Athens, Ga.)

(From Georgia Tech Athletic Department)