Hometown Hero: Jeffrey Lasky

You've seen Jeff Lasky's name on the WTOC Storm Chaser, but it's also been on charitable causes and nonprofit work all across the community for years.

The WTOC Hometown Hero was recognized for his work with one of the highest honors given in the community.

Awards have been part of Jeffrey Lasky's career without ever being the reason for his work.

"People who know me will tell you I'm pretty passionate about virtually everything," Lasky said.

It's the same way with the honor he received recently for a lifelong commitment to nonprofit organizations.

"When I got involved with these organizations, I got passionate about it," he said.

What started with volunteer coaching at the Jewish Education Alliance when he graduated law school turned into 30 years of giving - of time and leadership - in causes from the JEA to the Savannah Jewish Foundation to the United Way to the Royce Learning Center.

"Jeffrey was honored because he has given not years to the community, he has given decades to the community. There is not a committee in the Jewish community that he has not chaired. There is not an organization he has not led," said Adam Solender, Executive Director, Savannah Jewish Federation.

That commitment was recognized when Lasky was presented with the Levy Award - the Jewish community's highest civic honor, which has only been awarded seven times since its inception in 1989.

"It was one of the most humbling things I have ever had happen in my life - to be recognized as the seventh winner. The people who won it before, that were awarded with this Levy Award, are incredible leaders. I look up to every one of them. A lot of them were my mentors," Lasky said.

The WTOC Hometown Hero joining that elite company was more than fitting.

"It was necessary, it was deserved, it was righteous; all of the above," Solender said.

"I will tell you that the best part about this award is my mother was so proud. I called her two or three days later and she said her feet still hadn't hit the ground," Lasky said.

Lasky is quick to share the Levy Award honor with his wife Stacy, saying she supported him in all of his nonprofit endeavors, and was also home taking care of their family while he was often attending meetings and functions.

