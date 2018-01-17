New interim Metro chief introduced at news conference

It was announced Tuesday that Pooler Police Chief Mark Revenew will be taking over as the new interim police chief for the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department.

The main question people are asking is why Revenew wanted the job. After 33 years of working in Pooler, he's just a few months from retirement, but he says it's a good opportunity to work for a great department. He's got a busy schedule ahead of him as he packs up in Pooler and starts in Savannah. He'll have to acquaint himself with a new mayor and council, as well as more than 600 officers who will soon be under his leadership.

"The chief's job, while complicated, is very simple. I've said this a million times. My job is to hire the best officers I can find, give them the best training, give them the equipment they need, and empower them to do their job," Revenew said.

Pooler's police department has a much smaller force, comprised of about 50 officers. Chief Revenew says the objective is the same: treat people fairly and work together to fight crime.

"Policing is policing, and the first thing I'm going to do is meet with the precinct commanders and make them understand - that precinct is your city," he said. You're going to control and be responsible for making it a better place. We're all in this together and that's the message I want to send. This is a community problem, not a police problem."

The city of Savannah has seen a decrease in violent crime, most notably a 30 percent drop in murders from 2016 to 2017. Everyone would like to see that trend continue.

"I consider myself as just helping out and keeping the positive changes and growth going," Revenew said.

Revenew previously announced his retirement from the Pooler Police Department, effective April of this year. This new job will keep him in police work for much of 2018.

Originally, the city manager said he hoped to have this position filled by last week. Revenew says he got the call about the job on Monday, so that shows you how quickly they moved in making it official.

Watch the news conference in its entirely below:

