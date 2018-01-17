Hinesville addressing three wastewater releases from water treatment facility

Millions of gallons of partially treated wastewater flowing into Taylors Creek in Liberty County prompted the city of Hinesville to take action.

Three times this year already, wastewater from their water pollution control plant flowed into the creek after failing to meet permit limits.

While the city of Hinesville said they don't anticipate any adverse public health impact as a result of the incidents, surrounding plant and animal life could still be at risk.

More than 18 million gallons of partially treated wastewater have been released into Taylors Creek over three separate incidents. The problem stems from a failed valve that supplies air to the treatment system.

The water has gone through all of the treatment processes but has failed to meet the final permit limits because of the valve failure. Partially treated wastewater can sometimes add nutrients and oxygen to the body of water it's released into, throwing the eco-system off.

"The effluent going in is taking up oxygen and it's reducing the ability of fish to live the lives they need to live, to get the oxygen. It can actually result in all kinds of behavioral problems in fish," said Ogeechee Riverkeeper and Executive Director, Simona Perry.

The Ogeechee Riverkeeper group says plant life can be affected by these releases, too.

"We know, no matter what, it does alter the water chemistry. No matter what. So anything that alters our water chemistry, we need to pay close attention to," Perry said.

A spokesperson for the city of Hinesville said the plant is back in compliance after the latest release last Friday, and they're now waiting on replacement parts for the repair.

