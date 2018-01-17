Metro investigating stabbing incident - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Metro investigating stabbing incident

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating after a stabbing incident took place Wednesday night. 

It happened in the vicinity of the Tatemville neighborhood. Officials say the victim was cut in the shoulder but the injuries are non-life threatening. 

The suspect is behind bars. 

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly