Chatham Emergency Services welcomes new firetrucks

Chatham Emergency Services has welcomed three new additions to their fleet of vehicles.

Keeping with that tradition, first responders pushed the trucks into the firehouse. The tradition of 'pushing in' the equipment dates back hundreds of years to the days of horse-drawn fire equipment.

Chatham Emergency Services' chief executive officer says these three trucks are the first of many.

"This is a big day for us, and there are also eight other vehicles coming. There's another identical platform, there are six more identical engines, and there's also the tanker," said Chuck Kearns.

Chatham Emergency Services is a community-based not-for-profit Fire and EMS.

