Effingham Hospital extends building lease for long-time doctor

The Effingham Hospital Board says patients do not need to worry about losing their lifelong physician.

Effingham residents were concerned about the lease on Dr. Joseph Ratchford's building ending after nearly 30 years.

The Effingham Hospital Board voted unanimously to give Dr. Joseph Ratchford a two-year lease extension on his building in a recent public meeting. One week later, WTOC sat down with the hospital board to talk more about what happened and what's next.

"It's a business decision. It's a lease. It's a business decision," said Ann Yarbrough, Chairwoman of the Effingham Hospital Board.

However, the hospital knew how many patients depended on Dr. Ratchford, and granted a lease extension. When patients attended a public meeting still concerned over time restrictions, the board then granted an additional six months to the lease term.

"We actually extended it. They asked for 18, so we went ahead and extended it to 24," Yarbrough said.

Patients expressed in the meeting that they don't care exactly where his office is located. They say they just care about Dr. Ratchford - their lifelong doctor.

"The continuity of care is that personal care. That long-term family physician. That is Dr. Ratchford," one patient said.

Dr. Ratchford's attorney declined comment. Dr. Ratchford also declined an interview until he receives the new lease agreement, but he did give us this statement.

“We are optimistic that we will be able to work out the details and receive a lease in writing which reflects last week’s vote to extend our lease for an additional 24 months. We would like to express our appreciation to both the board members and the citizens who supported our efforts.”

The board says they received a draft of the lease on Wednesday and they hope to hand Dr. Ratchford a hard copy soon.

"They are what's important to us. It's all about our community. It's about providing health care, great health care to our citizens in the county," Yarbrough said. "We're very happy that we were able to come to an agreement with Dr. Ratchford."

