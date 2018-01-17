Metro looking for missing 13-year-old boy - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Metro looking for missing 13-year-old boy

Justin Hicks (Source: Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department) Justin Hicks (Source: Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen around 9:30 Wednesday night. 

Police say Justin Hicks was last seen in the area of W. 52nd Street. 

If you see him, call 911 immediately. 

