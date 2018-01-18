Savannah city council to discuss fine reductions for marijuana possession

A Savannah alderman has announced via social media his intentions to present a plan to city council to reduce the penalty of carrying less than one ounce of marijuana.

Savannah city council will continue talks on Thursday about whether they should reduce penalties for someone who is caught with marijuana.

Alderman Van Johnson is leading the push and submitted a proposal last month to council.

Whenever the topic of marijuana comes up, people aren't afraid to express their opinions on whether or not to legalize the plant. But keep in mind, this is not a push to legalize marijuana, only to reduce the punishment for simple possession.

Under this proposal, violators would pay the following:

1st offense - $150

2nd offense - $300

3rd offense - Left up to the courts

Alderman Johnson feels like this move would put Savannah on the right side of history. He has said before that over 1,700 people have been caught with marijuana and arrested for less than an ounce.



Johnson feels this takes away from officers solving harder crime cases.

"We want them to be focused on violent crimes. The fact of the matter is that a misdemeanor offense takes a lot of officers off the streets for a long period of time," said Van Johnson, Savannah Alderman, District 1.

Thursday's full meeting agenda is as follows:

Pension Plan Update

Marijuana Decriminalization Proposal

Public Safety Update

Savannah Police Department Transition Update

SCMPD Citizen Advisory Councils

Real Estate, Personnel, Litigation

City Manager’s Briefing / Council Meeting Agenda Items for January 18, 2018

The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. at City Hall.

